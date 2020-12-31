Soldier martyred as Indian troops initiate firing along LoC

Sepoy Fazal Elahi. — ISPR

Soldier martyred at Khuiratta sector along LOC

Indian troops deliberately target civilian population, injure one

Pakistan army troops shoot down an Indian Army quadcopter

A soldier was martyred after Indian troops initiated a ceasefire violation in the Khuiratta sector along the Line of Control (LOC), the military's media wing said Wednesday.



The Inter-Services Public Relation said that the Pakistan Army responded befittingly, as there were reports of heavy losses to Indian troops in men and material.

"During an intense exchange of fire, a valiant soldier Sepoy Fazal Elahi, age 35 years, embraced shahadat," the statement said.

Meanwhile, in the Kotkotera Sector along LoC, Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing, where they deliberately targeted the civilian population.

"Due to an indiscriminate fire of automatics in Phalni Bazar, a 34-year-old male suffered critical injuries," the statement said, adding that the army responded effectively and targeted Indian posts that had initiated fire.

Moreover, in the Hotspring Sector, Pakistan army troops shot down an Indian Army quadcopter. Indian Quad Copter had come 100 metres inside its territory.

In the year 2020, 16 Indian quadcopters have been shot down by the Pakistan Army, the ISPR added.