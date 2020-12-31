Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Dec 31 2020
By
Web Desk

Learn to fall, but get up with grace: PM Imran Khan's wise words of wisdom

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 31, 2020

  • PM Imran Khan posts inspirational message for Pakistani youth on Instagram
  • Says life goes in cycles, never in a straight line, so expect the worse and learn from mistakes.
  • He said that the ones who are successful never get demoralised by the bad times.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is often seen recommending motivational reads and inspirational films to his fans, especially the youth of Pakistan, to whom he has always referred as trendsetters and game-changers of the world. 

As we enter 2021, the premier shared his insight for the young minds around the world to foster encouragement and ingenuity for the year ahead.

Read more: PM Imran recommends youth read ‘Lost Islamic History’ amid coronavirus lockdown

"Life goes in cycles, never in a straight line. Where one ends up depends upon how one copes with the high and low points," the PM said in a short video posted on Instagram.

He added those who are successful never get demoralised by bad times and instead, analyse and learn from their mistakes and emerge stronger.

Read more: PM Imran Khan recommends youth read Elif Shafak's 'The Forty Rules of Love'

"When on a high, they never get carried away by the success, instead work harder to prolong that trajectory before the inevitable descent begins," PM Khan advised the youth.

Earlier, the PM had recommended the youth to indulge in reading books like  ‘Lost Islamic History’ and Elif Shafak's 'The Forty Rules of Love' in his bid to bring them closer to religion.

More From Pakistan:

Coronavirus vaccine: Pakistan to purchase 1.2m doses from China's Sinopharm

Coronavirus vaccine: Pakistan to purchase 1.2m doses from China's Sinopharm
PDM Mardan rally: Cases registered against local leaders for holding gathering without permission

PDM Mardan rally: Cases registered against local leaders for holding gathering without permission
Punjab CM Usman Buzdar's health declared 'satisfactory' week after testing positive for coronavirus

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar's health declared 'satisfactory' week after testing positive for coronavirus
Better than India’s Rafael: Pakistan starts production of advanced JF-17 Thunder Block III aircraft

Better than India’s Rafael: Pakistan starts production of advanced JF-17 Thunder Block III aircraft
What happens when Nawaz Sharif’s passport is cancelled?

What happens when Nawaz Sharif’s passport is cancelled?
Maryam, Bilawal to hold important discussions before PDM meeting in Lahore

Maryam, Bilawal to hold important discussions before PDM meeting in Lahore
Soldier martyred as Indian troops initiate firing along LoC

Soldier martyred as Indian troops initiate firing along LoC
IBCC to issue equivalence certificates to A-levels students before Jan 19, says Shafqat Mehmood

IBCC to issue equivalence certificates to A-levels students before Jan 19, says Shafqat Mehmood
Ahsan Iqbal says PML-N will file treason case against Imran Khan over Kashmir

Ahsan Iqbal says PML-N will file treason case against Imran Khan over Kashmir
PDM will hear from Bilawal about PPP's stance on Jan 1: Maryam

PDM will hear from Bilawal about PPP's stance on Jan 1: Maryam
65% of Pakistanis are happy despite all problems in life, Gallup survey shows

65% of Pakistanis are happy despite all problems in life, Gallup survey shows
Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman removed as Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman

Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman removed as Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman

Latest

view all