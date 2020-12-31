Learn to fall, but get up with grace: PM Imran Khan's wise words of wisdom

PM Imran Khan posts inspirational message for Pakistani youth on Instagram

Says life goes in cycles, never in a straight line, so expect the worse and learn from mistakes.

He said that the ones who are successful never get demoralised by the bad times.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is often seen recommending motivational reads and inspirational films to his fans, especially the youth of Pakistan, to whom he has always referred as trendsetters and game-changers of the world.

As we enter 2021, the premier shared his insight for the young minds around the world to foster encouragement and ingenuity for the year ahead.

"Life goes in cycles, never in a straight line. Where one ends up depends upon how one copes with the high and low points," the PM said in a short video posted on Instagram.

He added those who are successful never get demoralised by bad times and instead, analyse and learn from their mistakes and emerge stronger.

"When on a high, they never get carried away by the success, instead work harder to prolong that trajectory before the inevitable descent begins," PM Khan advised the youth.

Earlier, the PM had recommended the youth to indulge in reading books like ‘Lost Islamic History’ and Elif Shafak's 'The Forty Rules of Love' in his bid to bring them closer to religion.