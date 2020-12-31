Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Dec 31 2020
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s family planning has reportedly already begun

Thursday Dec 31, 2020

Tinseltown's favourite couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s plans of starting a family is all what anyone can talk about. 

As many anxiously wait for the power couple to start their family, the two have been quite evasive with the topic themselves.

However, a little birdy has revealed that the couple may not be ready to have children just yet but their planning is going in full swing.

A source dished the details to Us Weekly, saying: “They want to start a family when the time is right, and that [the timing] has been an ongoing discussion.”

“Justin has always put family first and would obviously continue to do so when he becomes a father one day, but at the same time, Hailey knows how important his career is to him,” said the insider.

It was further revealed that Mrs. Bieber loves to see her husband happy while the singer himself is also “very supportive of Hailey’s modeling and TV career and would not want to pressure her to settle down until she is ready, even though he wants to have a lot of kids.”

Earlier this month, the Sorry hit maker had admitted to Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show that, “Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman … and I think that’s OK.”

