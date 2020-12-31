Can't connect right now! retry
'The Crown' used 'artistic license' for the new season, says former royal chef

Thursday Dec 31, 2020

The fourth season of Netflix's The Crown sent shockwaves with explosive new storylines about members of the British royal family. 

And while there may have been some dramatization of the facts, many who watched the regal show believed every aspect of it to be true.

And now, a former royal chef, Darren McGrady spoke to Us Weekly and identified how much of the show is actually based on facts.

McGrady who was the personal chef of the royals for 15 years claims that the first three seasons of the show were more accurate than the latest one featuring the character of Princess Diana.

“My goodness, they really went for the artistic license. I liked the first queen [Claire Foy], the second one [Olivia Colman], I’m not so keen on. She doesn’t smile enough in there,” he said.

McGrady was also the chef of Prince Charles and Princess Diana after working at the Buckingham Palace for over 11 years.

Having seen the reality up-close, he said: “You see them in Australia sort of arguing and fighting, but, you know, they were happy there. And the same as, you know, Balmoral Castle [in Scotland], when we had the Ghillies Ball.”

“I remember standing there watching Prince Charles and Princess Diana dancing together, and they were spinning and spinning, and the princess loved to dance,” he said.

“So she took advantage and she was spinning the prince faster, and then he was laughing louder and louder. And when I see The Crown and see that and think, ‘You don’t know the whole truth,’” he went on to say.

