Viral video shows Lahore siblings doing-sit ups in front of a police vehicle

  • Young man alleges that Punjab Police officers stopped him and his sister, made them do sit-ups in public
  • Accuses police officers of forcing him to remove his sweater and conducting a body search of his sister
  • Ghalib Market SHO denies involvement of any officers from his police station

LAHORE: A video showing a brother-sister duo doing sit-ups in front of a police vehicle has gone viral on the internet, with authorities crying foul and saying the clip was made to "malign" Punjab Police.

A young man has alleged that the police stopped him and his sister and then made them do sit-ups in public.

The video shows them doing sit-ups with their hands on their ears (gesture used as a show of repentance), with a police mobile vehicle parked behind them.

The man has also accused Punjab Police officers of forcing him to remove his sweater, adding that the in-charge of the checkpoint conducted a body search of his sister.

Speaking to Geo News, the man's sister said that they were "returning home after work at a factory when police stopped us and asked for our ID" documents. When the duo admitted they did not have them, they were taken into the police station where they were "slapped and beaten", she added.

"They searched my brother and slapped him. There was an officer named Jamshed, who first told us to go then called us back and made us do sit-ups," she said.

Her brother added that they were poor people. "Who can we even dare to take action against," he said.

'Conspired to defame the police'

The Ghalib Market police station house officer (SHO) denied that any of his subordinates were involved in the incident, saying instead that "someone conspired to defame the police [in response to] an operation against the hotel mafia".

"No official from Ghalib Market police station was involved" in the incident, the SHO said, claiming that the "footage of the boy and girl was made on purpose near the police van".

The cop added that authorities were investigating the incident and would soon "reveal the facts".



