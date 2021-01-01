WATCH: Pakistan welcomes 2021 with fireworks displays on New Year's Eve

As soon as the clock struck twelve, skies across Pakistan burst into colour with fireworks displays held in all major cities to welcome the new year.

After a difficult year, a lot of hope is attached to 2021.



Streets were full to the brim with merry makers out to celebrate in usual fashion, whether on foot or in their cars and motorcycles. They threw their arms up in the air and hooted loudly. Some had their masks on, pockets armed with sanitisers, while others were seen throwing caution to the wind.



A spectacular display of fireworks was held at Islamabad's Giga Mall lasting several minutes. Similar displays were also held in various areas of Karachi and Lahore.





