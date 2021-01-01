Justin Bieber locks horns with neighbours over holding New Year's Eve concert

Fans object to Justin Bieber's New Year's Eve concert

Justin Bieber is fighting it out with his neighbours over holding a New Year's concert at the Beverly Hilton hotel.



According to an exclusive source cited by Page Six, neighbours were left fuming after a soundcheck session on Wednesday.

As per reports, the musical event will be held at an “iconic” location, outdoors at the Beverly Hilton, revealed insiders.

An annoyed resident said Bieber's concert soundcheck was not entirely pleasant to begin with.

“It was like a car was parked outside of my house blasting music at 1 million decibels,” the source said. “Many people in the neighborhood called the hotel [to complain], and the hotel referred them to the Beverly Hills police, and permit department.”

Meanwhile, another one objected, "Why are we required to stay home while Bieber gets to work?”