Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome 2021 with zeal in PDA-filled snaps

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas let out their quirky side in New Year's Eve snaps

Priyanka Chopra embraced New Year 2021 alongside husband Nick Jonas in London with full zeal and fervour.



The power couple snuggled with each other in loved-up photos they uploaded on the internet.

In the New Year's Eve snap Pee Cee posted, she can be seen wearing golden '2021' glasses while hugging Nick.

"Let’s gooooo! Happy new year everyone ! Can’t wait for 2021 to hopefully make everything better.." she captioned the post.

Meghan Markle's best friend, Jessica Mulroney commented on the picture saying, "Happy new year love birds."

Meanwhile, Nick posted a similar photo wearing the same glasses. He captioned it as, "Future looking bright! Happy new year from London everyone! #happynewyear."







