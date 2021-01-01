James Corden hints at 'Late Late Show' exit: 'I am feeling homesick'

'Ending the show will always be a bigger family decision than a professional one,' James Corden said

James Corden might be bidding farewell to hosting The Late Late Show for good.



Corden revealed he has been feeling “homesick” for his native England so much so that he may consider returning when his contract expires in August 2022.

“I have a couple of years to go on this contract. Ending the show will always be a bigger family decision than a professional one,” Corden revealed to the Sun.

“It will be about people at home who we miss very, very much, who we are homesick for. I also feel like my wife and I have three young children, and they are three young grandchildren that we’ve taken away from people," he added.

Corden, who has three kids, moved to LA with wife Julia, when he took over hosting The Late Late Show from Craig Ferguson in 2015.

“This probably feels particularly magnified now during the pandemic, but I have an overwhelming feeling that our family has walked to the beat of my drum for a very long time,” he said.