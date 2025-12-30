Anthony Hopkins discusses 'sobriety journey' in early New Year's post

Anthony Hopkins completes 50 years of sobreity

Anthony Hopkins has already shared a Happy New Year’s message with fans, while sharing a personal detail of his life.

Taking it to Instagram, the 87-year-old shared a video message in which he congratulated everyone on completing another year.

The Locked actor said, “Hi everyone. Well, here we are. Another happy New Year coming up.”

“Lots of cheer, lots of fun and all that… congratulations on reaching another year, all of you.”

The post was also a celebration of 50 years of Sobriety.

While being brutally honest about himself, Hopkins admitted that his problem is that he had too good a time this year. “Because 50 years ago today, I was nearly killed. I drove my car in a drunken blackout.”

The Hannibal actor confessed that the accident shook him and made him realize that his too much consumption of alcohol was affecting him.

He stated, “That’s the way it was. I realized at that point that I was having too much fun. It was called alcoholism.”

“I stopped without bragging, I got help and 50 years ago today was the end”, Anthony continued.

The internet post has been going viral on Instagram with fans appreciating him and wishing him a Happy New Year.