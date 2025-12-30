King Charles bestows honour to ‘Wicked’ star Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo will be welcoming 2026 with a prestigious honour alongside some of the distinguished peers across the British society as details were released by the UK government.

Every year, distinguished individuals are rewarded for their services which had a lasting impact over the year in different fields which includes public service, culture, sport and the Royal Household.

Cynthia, who has already received plenty of accolades for his role as the Wicked Witch Elphaba in Wicked movie, will be receiving an MBE From King Charles. She will be honoured for her services to Music and Drama.

Like a CBE or an OBE, an MBE [which stands for Member of the Order of the British Empire] is an order of the British Empire award. It is the third highest ranking Order of the British Empire award, behind CBE which is first and then OBE.

In a statement shared by the UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, the recipients were praised as they “build a Britain we can all be proud of”.

“This year’s Honours list celebrates the very best of Britain – people who put the common good ahead of themselves to strengthen communities and change lives,” Starmer said. “Their quiet dedication speaks to the decent, compassionate country we are proud to be. On behalf of the whole nation, thank you – and congratulations to everyone recognised today.”

Along with Cynthia, singer Ellie Goulding also earned an MBE, whereas actor Idris Elba has received a knighthood.