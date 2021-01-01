Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jan 01 2021
Fazlur Rehman rejects offer of grand national dialogue

  • Muhammad Ali Durrani and Fazlur Rehman had met a day before PDM meeting
  • JUI-F chief rejected the offer saying not talks can be held with the incompetent government
  • The PDM leaders will meet today in Lahore 

ISLAMABAD: PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday rejected Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) leader Muhammad Ali Durrani’s offer of a grand national dialogue, it emerged on Friday.

The two leaders had met on Thursday in the backdrop of the PDM meeting scheduled for today.

During the meeting, Durrani offered the JUI-F chief the offer to initiate a grand national dialogue with the government.

However, the PDM chief rejected the offer and said that no talks can be held with the incompetent and unelected government.

The meeting between the two leaders was held at JUI-F leader Riaz Durrani’s residence. They also discussed the current political situation of the country.

Read more: PDM will hear from Bilawal about PPP's stance on Jan 1, says Maryam

Durrani, a few days ago, had also met PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif in the Kot Lakhpat jail and discussed the same proposal with him.

The Opposition leaders have strongly rejected the idea of holding talks with the government and have demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PDM leadership is meeting today in Lahore to finalise its anti-government strategy.

Meanwhile, PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has also advised the government and Opposition to hold a dialogue in the best interest of the country.

