Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Dec 30 2020
By
Web Desk

PDM will hear from Bilawal about PPP's stance on Jan 1: Maryam

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 30, 2020

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz holding a press conference in Islamabad on December 30, 2020. — YouTube

The Pakistan Democratic Movement has said it will hear from PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari about the party's stance on various options in the ongoing anti-government campaign, when it gathers for a meeting scheduled in Raiwind on Friday.

In a late night press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz expressed their willingness to hear from the party chairman himself what PPP's stance is on matters such as participation in the Senate elections and resignations from assemblies.

Their remarks come in the backdrop of a PPP Central Executive Committee meeting held a day earlier following which speculation was rife that legal experts have advised party heads against untimely resignations from the national and provincial assemblies.

Read: PPP CEC debates potential drawbacks of early assembly resignations

Bilawal, in a media briefing following the meeting, put to rest such rumours, saying that although the CEC is in favour of challenging the PTI government at every forum, including Senate elections, nothing final has been announced.

The PPP chairman also said the party would collect all of its lawmakers' resignations by December 31 and will put all matters discussed in the CEC meeting before the PDM leadership in the meeting on January 1.

Maryam in the media briefing today, said that whatever Bilawal said in his briefing "were all good things".

"Bilawal said that [PPP] will put all matters before the PDM so a joint decision can be taken [...] so we will give him the chance to do that on the 1st and then we will make a joint decision," she said.

She added that PDM "will listen to all members with understanding and will move forward on matters together with mutual agreement".

"It is not appropriate to speculate on anything at this juncture," Maryam said.

Fazlur Rehman, speaking on the arrest of PML-N's parliamentary leader Khawaja Asif a day earlier, said that the move "is a continuation of the government's revenge politics".

Also read: Khawaja Asif arrested by NAB in assets beyond means case: PML-N

"They are using NAB as a tool and they have done such arrests in the past, made raids, and have humiliated politicians. And then media trials against people are done and entire careers are destroyed.

"We condemn this tradition. And we will discuss the practical steps that are to be taken in response," said the PDM chief, adding: "It cannot be that they continue to nab people with such ease and we remain quiet."


More From Pakistan:

Soldier martyred as Indian troops initiate firing along LoC

Soldier martyred as Indian troops initiate firing along LoC
Ahsan Iqbal says PML-N will file treason case against Imran Khan over Kashmir

Ahsan Iqbal says PML-N will file treason case against Imran Khan over Kashmir
65% of Pakistanis are happy despite all problems in life, Gallup survey shows

65% of Pakistanis are happy despite all problems in life, Gallup survey shows
Govt removes Mufti Muneeb, appoints Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad as new Ruet-e-Hilal chairman

Govt removes Mufti Muneeb, appoints Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad as new Ruet-e-Hilal chairman
Mob sets ablaze Hindu saint's shrine in KP's Karak

Mob sets ablaze Hindu saint's shrine in KP's Karak
Indian media trying to divert world’s attention from Kashmir issue: PM Imran Khan

Indian media trying to divert world’s attention from Kashmir issue: PM Imran Khan
Procurement of one million coronavirus vaccines authorised: Asad Umar

Procurement of one million coronavirus vaccines authorised: Asad Umar
PTA directs telecom companies to improve voice, SMS and data services

PTA directs telecom companies to improve voice, SMS and data services
Coronavirus: 'Smart lockdown' imposed in three areas of Karachi's District Central

Coronavirus: 'Smart lockdown' imposed in three areas of Karachi's District Central
PML-N lawmakers refuse to validate assembly resignations: sources

PML-N lawmakers refuse to validate assembly resignations: sources
SC orders ending illegal occupation of govt lands across Sindh, including Karachi

SC orders ending illegal occupation of govt lands across Sindh, including Karachi
Pak Navy puts on impressive display of firepower; Naval chief stresses vigilance

Pak Navy puts on impressive display of firepower; Naval chief stresses vigilance

Latest

view all