Pakistan Shaheens beat Canterbury by 7 wickets in 3rd T20

Pakistan Shaheens beat Canterbury by 7 wickets in the 3rd T20 match

Canterbury scored 169 runs for five wickets in the allotted 20 overs

Pakistan Shaheens chased the 170-run target for the loss of only three wickets with eleven balls to spare

LINCOLN, New Zealand: Pakistan Shaheens defeated Canterbury by seven wickets in their third Twenty20 match here on Friday.

Canterbury, after being put to bat by the Shaheens' captain Rohail Nazir, scored 169 runs for five wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

Pakistan Shaheens chased the 170-run target for the loss of only three wickets with eleven balls to spare.

For the Shaheens, captain Rohail and Hussain Talat bagged 155 runs within exact ten overs for their unbeaten fourth-wicket partnership after the three top-order batsmen were sent back to the pavilion at only 55 on the board.

Rohail scored 69 not-out off 39 balls with six fours and four sixes, while Hussain contributed 53 runs off 35 balls with seven fours and a six.

For Canterbury, HJ Chamberlain remained not out on 66, made off 46 balls with five fours and four sixes while Tyler Lortan made 51 from 38 balls with six fours and a six.

Fast bowler Haris Rauf claimed two wickets for 36 runs for the Shaheens.

Earlier, Pakistan Shaheens lost their first two T20 matches of the tour as Northern Districts won by 21 runs. Meanwhile, Wellington Firebirds emerged victorious by nine wickets.

Pakistan Shaheens will play their fourth T20 match against New Zealand XI on January 3.