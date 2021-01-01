Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson look adorable during New Year celebrations

Can't connect right now! retry
Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian didn't let the Covid-19 pandemic spoil her New Year celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a glimpse of how she spent new year's eve and as expected, she had her beloved daughter True Thompson by her side.

The mommy-daughter duo looked adorable as they matched in sparkling outfits waiting for the clock to strike midnight.

Fans couldn't help but shower them with compliments.

"Happy New Year’s! Best party in town! Party for two!! 2021 please be kind to us! Cheers to all things positive in 2021!! ✨ positive blessed vibes only," the caption read. 

