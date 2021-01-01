Can't connect right now! retry
Karachi University conducts special entry test

Karachi University's Silver Jubilee Gate. — Photo: Fle
  • Entry test held for candidates who were unable to attend earlier 
  • The 100-minute entry test started at 11:00 am
  • University says six candidates could earlier not attend the entry test after testing positive for coronavirus

The University of Karachi on Friday conducted a special entry test for candidates who were unable to appear in the entry test of the morning bachelor’s programme, which was held on December 13, 2020.

The entry test started at 11:00 am at the Directorate of Admissions, while candidates were given 100 minutes to solve their question papers, a statement issued by the university said.

Six candidates were unable to appear in the entry test scheduled on December 13, 2020, as they had tested positive for coronavirus or were having symptoms.

The candidates had submitted their applications on the official web portal and informed the varsity’s admission committee that they were unable to appear in the entry test held earlier.

"The results of the candidates were announced within 15 minutes after submission of the answer booklets," the statement said.

Meanwhile, the University of Karachi also showed the answer booklets to 63 candidates who were not satisfied with their results and had submitted their applications for scrutiny.

