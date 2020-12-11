Karachi University to conduct entry tests on December 12, 13

Candidates asked to report to exam centres at 10am

The 100-minute long exam will begin at 11am

Candidates to provide answers on answer sheets

As many as 10,210 candidates expected to appear

The University of Karachi will conduct the entry test for the Master’s programme on Saturday, while the entry test for the Bachelor’s program is scheduled for Sunday, December 13, 2020, a statement issued Friday said.



According to the in-charge KU Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar, the varsity has received 10,210 admission forms for Bachelor’s and Master’s programme entry tests, combined.

She said that the candidates could download their admit cards from the official web portal. The name of the examination centre and room number is mentioned on the admit cards of the candidates.

Dr Akhtar further said that all the candidates are instructed to report to their examination centers at 10am. The entry test would start at 11am and candidates would have 100-minutes to solve their paper.

She said that candidates are also directed to bring their original CNIC and admit card. They have to strictly follow the standard operating procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to Dr Akhtar, 550 application forms of the entry-test-based online admissions for 2021 were received for the Master’s programme. She also said that candidates would appear in the entry test for the departments of Business Administration, Criminology, Commerce, Mass Communication, Public Administration, and Pakistan Studies Centre.

The candidates of the Master’s programme entry test would appear in the examination rooms established in the department of economics whereas 30 examination centres have been established for the Bachelor’s programme entry test.

Meanwhile, KU has received 9,660 online application forms for the entry test of the Bachelor’s programme.

On Sunday, candidates would appear in the entry test for the departments of Applied Chemistry and Chemical Technology, Chemical Engineering, Commerce, Computer Science, Criminology, Applied Physics, Biotechnology, Business Administration, Education, Environmental Studies, Food Science and Technology, International Relations, Mass Communication, Public Administration, Petroleum Technology, Special Education and Teacher Education.

The candidates, who contracted COVID-19 or bear any symptoms of the disease, are bound to produce test reports before appearing in the entry test, she said.

She added that those students who may suffer from the coronavirus during the phase of admission tests would be able to sit in the special test once they produce a coronavirus negative report.