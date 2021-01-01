Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jan 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Jason Momoa recalls the time he got star struck by Barbra Streisand

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 01, 2021

Jason Momoa recalls the time he got star struck by Barbra Streisand

Jason Momoa opens up about his major crush on Barbra Streisand and the moment he had his very first ‘freak out’ in her presence during a riveting conversation.

The star reminisced upon it all, first by explaining how big a fan his mother was of the Funny Girl star, since his personal infatuation began after Streisand stopped by to say hello to him at the Academy Awards.

According to IANS, he explained, “Growing up, my mum raised me to love Barbra Streisand so I've always been in awe of her. I was at the Oscars and I turned around and she was there. I didn't know what to say, but she just said, 'Oh hello Jason’.”

“Inside I was freaking out - I couldn't believe she knew my name. I thought, 'I can't wait to tell Mum,' I had to get a photo to show her."

Later on in the interview, the star even explained how his role in Aquaman helped him further his career. "Before 'Aquaman' I wasn't an actor who was able to pick and choose roles - I was a family man and I had to put food on the table.”

“Since 'Aquaman', things have changed and I'm able to pick the roles that I'm actually driven by. Playing Aquaman really was a once-in-a-lifetime role. I knew I couldn't say no to it."

More From Entertainment:

Kate Winslet candidly sheds light on past bulling instances

Kate Winslet candidly sheds light on past bulling instances
Johnny Depp shares William Saroyan's quote in New Year’s wish

Johnny Depp shares William Saroyan's quote in New Year’s wish

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber touch on their strict rules to a happy marriage

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber touch on their strict rules to a happy marriage
Little Mix's Jade Thirwarll reveals phase of 'sliding into a lot of DMs'

Little Mix's Jade Thirwarll reveals phase of 'sliding into a lot of DMs'
Piers Morgan attacks ‘shameless’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Piers Morgan attacks ‘shameless’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Jennifer Lopez reminisces upon ‘the ones lost’ at New Year’s Ever performance

Jennifer Lopez reminisces upon ‘the ones lost’ at New Year’s Ever performance
Eminem explains why he decided to diss Snoop Dogg on 'Zeus'

Eminem explains why he decided to diss Snoop Dogg on 'Zeus'
The time Prince Harry, Meghan Markle partied 'like tycoons' on New Year

The time Prince Harry, Meghan Markle partied 'like tycoons' on New Year
Theaters look to Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow to spark 2021 moviegoing

Theaters look to Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow to spark 2021 moviegoing
Zac Efron's New Year GIF leaves fans wanting more

Zac Efron's New Year GIF leaves fans wanting more
Dua Lipa bashes the cancel culture: ‘We should try to teach each other’

Dua Lipa bashes the cancel culture: ‘We should try to teach each other’
‘Kurulus: Osman’: Burak Ozçivit welcomes New Year 2021 with wife Fahriye Evcen, son Karan

‘Kurulus: Osman’: Burak Ozçivit welcomes New Year 2021 with wife Fahriye Evcen, son Karan

Latest

view all