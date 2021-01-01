Jason Momoa recalls the time he got star struck by Barbra Streisand

Jason Momoa opens up about his major crush on Barbra Streisand and the moment he had his very first ‘freak out’ in her presence during a riveting conversation.

The star reminisced upon it all, first by explaining how big a fan his mother was of the Funny Girl star, since his personal infatuation began after Streisand stopped by to say hello to him at the Academy Awards.



According to IANS, he explained, “Growing up, my mum raised me to love Barbra Streisand so I've always been in awe of her. I was at the Oscars and I turned around and she was there. I didn't know what to say, but she just said, 'Oh hello Jason’.”

“Inside I was freaking out - I couldn't believe she knew my name. I thought, 'I can't wait to tell Mum,' I had to get a photo to show her."

Later on in the interview, the star even explained how his role in Aquaman helped him further his career. "Before 'Aquaman' I wasn't an actor who was able to pick and choose roles - I was a family man and I had to put food on the table.”

“Since 'Aquaman', things have changed and I'm able to pick the roles that I'm actually driven by. Playing Aquaman really was a once-in-a-lifetime role. I knew I couldn't say no to it."