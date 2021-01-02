Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood
Saturday Jan 02 2021
Lori Loughlin aiming to make a comeback on the screen after prison release

Saturday Jan 02, 2021

As revealed by a source, Lori Loughlin is also focusing on her family for now

Lori Loughlin wishes to continue her acting stint after completing two months of imprisonment in the college admissions svam.

The Full House alum walked out of jail a free woman on December 28, reuniting with her daughters.

As revealed by a source, Loughlin is also focusing on her family for now.

“She previously expressed that she would love to act again at some point,” the insider said.

“She always loved her career. She loves filming and creating movies. The only focus right now, though, is to reunite with Mossimo," they added.

Loughlin was sentenced to two months in jail after pleading guilty to the college admissions scandal.

The actress's husband, Mossimo Giannuli, is currently serving a five-month sentence for his involvement in the scam.

