Hollywood
Saturday Jan 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra has perfect start to 2021 as her movie receives raving success

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 02, 2021

'What a great way to start New Year’s Eve and end this year,' reveals Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is basking in the glory of the success her latest movie We Can Be Heroes has achieved by ranking number 1 on Netflix.

The starlet took to Instagram to share the big news with her fans.

Pee Cee wrote, "What a great way to start New Year’s Eve and end this year. Thank you all for watching #wecanbeheroes and enjoying it! Thx for the goodies @netflix."

She thanked Netflix and director Robert Rodriguez for an amazing opportunity. Priyanka was also sent customized goodies from team Netflix that also featured the DVD of her new release.

In another picture, Priyanka Chopra also posted a screenshot of the Top Movie in the World on Netflix movies on December 30, reading WE CAN BE HEROES on number one.



