Meghan and Harry under fire for snubbing father Charles and Thomas in Archewell letter

'I am my mother’s son. And I am our son’s mother,' Meghan and Harry said while ringing in New Year 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in the eye of storm after they snubbed their respective fathers, while honouring their mothers, in New Year's 2021 letter posted to Archewell website.



Netizens reacted angrily after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made no mention of Prince Charles [Harry's father] and Thomas Markle [Meghan's father].

One fan wrote: "Interesting, considering it was the fathers of these two who were their main care taker growing up."

Another added: "Is very sad, erasing Prince Charles. Meghan only showing a photo of her mom is shameful; her dad raised her, she lived with him and not her mom for many years."

Another wrote: "Equality, remember? Meghan airbrushed her Dad out if her life. Harry had to do the same. To be fair."

In the letter, Meghan and Harry wrote, "I am my mother’s son. And I am our son’s mother. Together we bring you Archewell.