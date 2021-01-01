Govt ready for talks on national issues except accountability: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaking to the media outside the parliament. Photo: Radio Pakistan

FM Qureshi says ready for dialogue on everything apart from accountability

Qureshi says fissures have come forward in PDM alliance

Offer comes as PDM set to meet in Lahore

ISLAMABAD: A day after PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman rejected the call for a national dialogue,Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the government was ready for talks with the Opposition in Parliament on national issues except accountability.

Talking to the media at the Parliament House on Friday, Qureshi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has made it clear time and again that no NRO will be given to the corrupt elements.

The foreign minister, however, said that the government consists of political people who believe in political process and dialogue.

"The PDM leadership is holding a meeting at Jati Umra in Lahore today, but differences among the constituent parties of the alliance have already come forward," said Qureshi.

Read more: PM Imran Khan lashes out at PDM, says Opposition coalition died on its own

He said that the PPP's Central Executive Committee has decided that it will take part in the upcoming by-elections and the Senate polls, claiming that it will not resign from the assemblies.

He also said that the PPP has not decided any date for a long march.

Making a case for fissures in the PDM, Qureshi said that the alliance had decided that their MPs will send their resignations to Maulana Fazlur Rehman by December 31, but Bilawal opposed the move and argued that resignations should be sent to party heads. The minister said this move shows the "lack of confidence within the alliance".



Fazl rejects offer of grand national dialogue

PML-F leader Muhammad Ali Durrani met the JUI-F chief and offered a grand national dialogue.

During the meeting, Durrani suggested the JUI-F chief to initiate talks with the government.



Read more: PDM to make important decisions in Lahore meeting today

However, the PDM chief rejected the offer and said that no talks can be held with an "incompetent and unelected" government.

Meanwhile, PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has also advised the government and Opposition to hold a dialogue in the best interest of the country.

