Megan Fox ‘unbothered’ by Brian Austin Green’s new romance

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green both seemed to have moved on with new partners following their split.



Not long after the 90210 star and the Transformers actor filed for a divorce, Green was spotted cozying up to Dancing with the Stars’ Sharna Burgess.

And now, a little birdy has revealed how Fox feels about her ex-husband moving on with a new romance.

Speaking to HollywoodLife, a source said: “Megan is very happy that Brian appears to be moving on and dating. It really does not bother her at all.”

“It’s no secret that Brian had a really difficult time when Megan first decided she wanted to get a divorce. So it’s good for their kids to have a happy father,” the source continued.

Earlier, Burgess posted about her getaway with Green on Instagram, calling it the ““Best vacation in a lifetime.”