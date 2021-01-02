Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jan 02 2021
By
Web Desk

PPSC under fire on Twitter over cancellation of Tehsildar post exam

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 02, 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) on Saturday came under fire from candidates for its last minute cancellation of the exam of tehsildar and assistant collector. 

According to sources, the exam was cancelled after the English paper was leaked. 

Following the cancellation many candidates protested outside the exam centres. 

However, PPSC also started trending on Twitter following the cancellation with many candidates taking to the social media platform to express their frustration.

Here's a look at some of the reaction:


More From Pakistan:

PPSC cancels exam for Tehsildar posts last minute after 'paper leak'

PPSC cancels exam for Tehsildar posts last minute after 'paper leak'
Karachi weather update: Cold wave to continue for next 8-10 days

Karachi weather update: Cold wave to continue for next 8-10 days
Motorway closed, flights cancelled as thick fog dwells in Punjab

Motorway closed, flights cancelled as thick fog dwells in Punjab
Broadsheet LLC seeks millions more from NAB after getting $28.7 million

Broadsheet LLC seeks millions more from NAB after getting $28.7 million
PDM hatching conspiracies against Pakistan Army: PM Imran Khan

PDM hatching conspiracies against Pakistan Army: PM Imran Khan
Pakistan education ministers to decide on reopening of schools Jan 4

Pakistan education ministers to decide on reopening of schools Jan 4
Coronavirus: March exams delayed after closure of educational institutions for most of 2020

Coronavirus: March exams delayed after closure of educational institutions for most of 2020
PTI govt will not resign on Jan 31: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

PTI govt will not resign on Jan 31: Shah Mahmood Qureshi
This newly-wed Karachi couple shared their valima feast with the poor

This newly-wed Karachi couple shared their valima feast with the poor
Almost half of Pakistanis hopeful of economic improvement in 2021: survey

Almost half of Pakistanis hopeful of economic improvement in 2021: survey
KP CM Mahmood Khan issues directives for Karak Hindu temple to be rebuilt

KP CM Mahmood Khan issues directives for Karak Hindu temple to be rebuilt
Maryam Nawaz says PDM will not contest Senate elections without consensus

Maryam Nawaz says PDM will not contest Senate elections without consensus

Latest

view all