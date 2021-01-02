PPSC under fire on Twitter over cancellation of Tehsildar post exam

LAHORE: The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) on Saturday came under fire from candidates for its last minute cancellation of the exam of tehsildar and assistant collector.

According to sources, the exam was cancelled after the English paper was leaked.

Following the cancellation many candidates protested outside the exam centres.

However, PPSC also started trending on Twitter following the cancellation with many candidates taking to the social media platform to express their frustration.

Here's a look at some of the reaction:




