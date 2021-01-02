Can't connect right now! retry
Ringing in 2021: PM Imran Khan breaks bread with the poor

Saturday Jan 02, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan spent first day of the new year by joining citizens at a local shelter home for dinner in Islamabad on Friday.

Sharing a photo of the premier having food at a shelter home along with ordinary citizens, PTI senator Faisal Javed Khan said PM Imran Khan spent the first day of the new year with the poor and needy people of Pakistan. 

PM Imran Khan had arrived at the site with Special Assistant to PM on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar to inaugurate the Panagah [shelter home] at Tarnol in the federal capital. The 100-bed facility has been established in collaboration with the Turkish cultural ministry. 

The premier had announced Panagah initiative shortly after assuming office. This is the fifth such facility in the federal capital, providing a roof and food to poor people. 

Also read: PM Imran Khan reveals his 'New Year resolutions for 2021'


PPSC under fire on Twitter over cancellation of Tehsildar post exam

PPSC cancels exam for Tehsildar posts last minute after 'paper leak'

Karachi weather update: Cold wave to continue for next 8-10 days

Motorway closed, flights cancelled as thick fog dwells in Punjab

Broadsheet LLC seeks millions more from NAB after getting $28.7 million

PDM hatching conspiracies against Pakistan Army: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan education ministers to decide on reopening of schools Jan 4

Coronavirus: March exams delayed after closure of educational institutions for most of 2020

PTI govt will not resign on Jan 31: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

This newly-wed Karachi couple shared their valima feast with the poor

Almost half of Pakistanis hopeful of economic improvement in 2021: survey

KP CM Mahmood Khan issues directives for Karak Hindu temple to be rebuilt

