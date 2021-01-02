Ringing in 2021: PM Imran Khan breaks bread with the poor

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan spent first day of the new year by joining citizens at a local shelter home for dinner in Islamabad on Friday.

Sharing a photo of the premier having food at a shelter home along with ordinary citizens, PTI senator Faisal Javed Khan said PM Imran Khan spent the first day of the new year with the poor and needy people of Pakistan.

PM Imran Khan had arrived at the site with Special Assistant to PM on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar to inaugurate the Panagah [shelter home] at Tarnol in the federal capital. The 100-bed facility has been established in collaboration with the Turkish cultural ministry.

The premier had announced Panagah initiative shortly after assuming office. This is the fifth such facility in the federal capital, providing a roof and food to poor people.

