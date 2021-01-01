PM Imran Khan reveals his 'New Year resolutions for 2021'

Prime Minister Imran Khan. File photo

PM Imran Khan has two new year resolutions

PTI govt to launch its 'most ambitious' project this year

Universal health coverage and to ensure no one sleeps hungry are PM's resolutions for 2021

ISLAMABAD: With the new year ringing in, Prime Minister Imran Khan has shared his resolutions for the year 2021.

Taking to Twitter, the premier said his new year resolution was to complete two projects: (1) universal health coverage and (2) to ensure no one sleeps hungry.

"2020 was a tough year for us and for the people across the world because of COVID-19," he reflected. "But, by the grace of God, we fared better than most. We not only managed to protect our people but also saved them from hunger."

PM Imran Khan said his government was "moving forward to making Pakistan a welfare state". He explained that the Ehsaas Programme provides social security, adding that the government's health card scheme provides the poor with proper medical access.

"My new year resolution for 2021 is to complete two projects," he said. These include providing "universal health coverage to all citizens", which, the premier noted, has already been rolled out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and is to be launched in Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan soon.

He hoped other provinces would replicate this progamme.

For the second resolution, the premier said his government would start its "most ambitious nationwide project 'Koi Bhuka Na Soyay' [no one should sleep hungry] under the Ehsaas Programme".

"By the end of the year, these two projects will move us closer to our goal of making Pakistan a welfare state," he added.

Responding to the premier's tweet, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said the Sehat Sahulat Programme has already been launched in seven districts across the province and is covering 500,000 families.

