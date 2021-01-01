Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jan 01 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan reveals his 'New Year resolutions for 2021'

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 01, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan. File photo
  • PM Imran Khan has two new year resolutions
  • PTI govt to launch its 'most ambitious' project this year
  • Universal health coverage and to ensure no one sleeps hungry are PM's resolutions for 2021

ISLAMABAD: With the new year ringing in, Prime Minister Imran Khan has shared his resolutions for the year 2021. 

Taking to Twitter, the premier said his new year resolution was to complete two projects: (1) universal health coverage and (2) to ensure no one sleeps hungry. 

"2020 was a tough year for us and for the people across the world because of COVID-19," he reflected. "But, by the grace of God, we fared better than most. We not only managed to protect our people but also saved them from hunger."

Also read: Chinese development model suits Pakistan,says PM Imran Khan

PM Imran Khan said his government was "moving forward to making Pakistan a welfare state". He explained that the Ehsaas Programme provides social security, adding that the government's health card scheme provides the poor with proper medical access.

"My new year resolution for 2021 is to complete two projects," he said. These include providing "universal health coverage to all citizens", which, the premier noted, has already been rolled out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and is to be launched in Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan soon.

He hoped other provinces would replicate this progamme. 

For the second resolution, the premier said his government would start its "most ambitious nationwide project 'Koi Bhuka Na Soyay' [no one should sleep hungry] under the Ehsaas Programme".

"By the end of the year, these two projects will move us closer to our goal of making Pakistan a welfare state," he added. 

Responding to the premier's tweet, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said the Sehat Sahulat Programme has already been launched in seven districts across the province and is covering 500,000 families. 

Read more: 'One of the most difficult years in recent history comes to an end,' says Asad Umar in New Year's message


More From Pakistan:

Pakistan to rebuild Hindu temple vandalised by mob

Pakistan to rebuild Hindu temple vandalised by mob
Chinese development model suits Pakistan: PM Imran Khan

Chinese development model suits Pakistan: PM Imran Khan
China assures Pakistan to provide over 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

China assures Pakistan to provide over 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses
Fazlur Rehman rejects offer of grand national dialogue

Fazlur Rehman rejects offer of grand national dialogue
Cannot say if schools would reopen on January 11: Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood

Cannot say if schools would reopen on January 11: Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood
PDM to make important decisions in Lahore meeting today

PDM to make important decisions in Lahore meeting today
MDCAT 2020: LHC dismisses plea seeking rechecking

MDCAT 2020: LHC dismisses plea seeking rechecking

Several injured in aerial firing on New Years Eve in Karachi

Several injured in aerial firing on New Years Eve in Karachi
BISE Lahore announces scholarships to meritorious students

BISE Lahore announces scholarships to meritorious students
Shujaat Hussain advises govt, Opposition to hold dialogue for Pakistan’s sake

Shujaat Hussain advises govt, Opposition to hold dialogue for Pakistan’s sake
Karachi weather update: 10-year record broken as mercury drops to 5.6°C

Karachi weather update: 10-year record broken as mercury drops to 5.6°C
NAB - Broadsheet saga: Pakistan pays Rs4.59 bn to British firm for lost case

NAB - Broadsheet saga: Pakistan pays Rs4.59 bn to British firm for lost case

Latest

view all