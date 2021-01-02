Young man allegedly shot dead by Islamabad Police

ISLAMABAD: A young man was killed in Islamabad after an anti-terror squad allegedly opened fire on a vehicle Friday night.

According to police, 21-year-old Usama Nadeem was shot on Islamabad’s Srinagar Highway reportedly after he ignored police warnings to stop.

An Islamabad Police spokesperson said the police were acting on a tip-off about a robbery attempt in Shams Colony. When the anti-terror squad reached the locality, they spotted a "suspicious vehicle" with tinted windows and asked it to pull over. When the driver failed to comply, the police chased the vehicle and shot at its tires.

“Unfortunately, two bullets hit the driver,” the spokesperson added.

The man's body was then taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for a post-mortem. Waqas Khawaja, a PIMS spokesperson, said the autopsy revealed the young man was shot six times — in the chest, back, and head.



Khawaja added that the shots were fired from in front of the man.



Father disputes police statement

On the other hand, the young man’s father, in a complaint to the police, stated his son was returning home after dropping off a friend at 2am.

“My son was shot multiple times. They [anti-terror squad] openly committed terrorism by aiming at the windscreen instead of the tires."



The father demanded that the personnel involved be charged with terrorism.

He said that his son had informed him about a past occasion when he had had a heated exchange with some police personnel who according to Usama had "threatened him of dire consequences".

The night of the incident, the police allegedly followed his car and then shot him, he said.



He also requested Prime Minister Imran Khan and Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed to take notice of the incident and provide him justice.

Case registered under murder, ATA clauses



Superintendent of Police (SP) Zubair Shaikh said a first information report (FIR) has been filed under the murder clause and relevant sections pertaining to the Anti-Terrorism Act at the Karachi Company Police Station in the federal capital against five members of the anti-terror squad involved in the killing.

In another statement, the Islamabad Police has said that all police officials involved in the killing have been detained. Islamabad Inspector-General Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has taken notice of the incident and sought a report.

The Islamabad Police spokesperson said no one will be allowed to take law into their own hands, adding that the matter is being investigated and action will be taken against the police officials found guilty.



Probe committee formed

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad has taken note of the incident and formed a probe committee which will be headed by the deputy inspector general, according to a statement by Islamabad Police.





