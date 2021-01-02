Sana Khan’s husband shares thought-provoking note about most ‘beautiful’ wife

Can't connect right now! retry
Former Indian actress and Bigg Boss fame Sana Khan’s husband Mufti Anas has shared a thought-provoking note about the most ‘beautiful’ wife.

Sharing a dazzling photo of himself with wifey Sana Khan from their wedding, Mufti Anas said, “The most beautiful wife is not the one who suits you, but the one who brings you closer to paradise”.

“Allah ne bahot karam ka faisala farmaya,” he further said.

Earlier, Sana Khan shared a PDA-filled photo with her husband, saying that she wanted a perfect ending and indeed this was the perfect and happy ending to 2020.

Sana wrote, “I wanted a perfect ending and indeed this is the perfect & happy ending to 2020.”

Tagging the hubby, Sana said, “Thank you for accepting me in ur life with soooo much of love, happiness & trust @anas_saiyad20.”

“I will give my best to be the best for you n give the best to you In Sha Allah,” she added.

Sana Khan recently announced to quit the showbiz and tied the knot to Mufti Anas on November 22, 2020 in a private ceremony.

