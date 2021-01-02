Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jan 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Kurulus: Osman: Will Bala Hatun die in next episode?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 02, 2021

Ertugrul's youngest son Osman has become the Bey of Kayi tribe after the death of his father in the last episode.

The young Turkish warrior has faced threats from his enemies outside and within his tribe.

A rift has also emerged between Osman and his elder brother Savci as well as the women of the camp.

A trailer for the upcoming episode scheduled to be aired on Wednesday teases a major development that will leave fans worried for their beloved character Bala Hatun, the wife of Osman Bey.

In the trailer, Bala Hatun is seen drinking from a bowl and later fainting in the arms of her husband. 

The teaser was released by a local Turkish TV channel which broadcasts the historical series every Wednesday. Fans are eagerly waiting for the next episode 41. 


More From Entertainment:

Bella Hadid's father calls her Princess of Nazareth and Queen of Galilee

Bella Hadid's father calls her Princess of Nazareth and Queen of Galilee
Sophie Turner reacts to Harry Styles' new song and video

Sophie Turner reacts to Harry Styles' new song and video

Mollie King announces her engagement to Stuart Broad: ‘A thousand times yes’

Mollie King announces her engagement to Stuart Broad: ‘A thousand times yes’
Jibran Nasir gushes over ‘inspiring’ fiancé Mansha Pasha

Jibran Nasir gushes over ‘inspiring’ fiancé Mansha Pasha
Chrissy Teigen shares BTS making of her ‘two-year cinnamon rolls’

Chrissy Teigen shares BTS making of her ‘two-year cinnamon rolls’
Harry Styles, Phoebe Waller-Bridge release ‘Treat People with Kindness’ MV

Harry Styles, Phoebe Waller-Bridge release ‘Treat People with Kindness’ MV
‘Ve Mahiya’: Aima Baig says singing next to Ali Zafar was an ‘absolute pleasure’

‘Ve Mahiya’: Aima Baig says singing next to Ali Zafar was an ‘absolute pleasure’
Why Scarlett Johansson is one of Marvel’s most hated stars

Why Scarlett Johansson is one of Marvel’s most hated stars
Feroze Khan is inspired by Ibn Arabi?

Feroze Khan is inspired by Ibn Arabi?
Kourtney Kardashian welcomes New Year with her ‘cuties’: “Feeling extra grateful”

Kourtney Kardashian welcomes New Year with her ‘cuties’: “Feeling extra grateful”
Ali Zafar, Aima Baig’s first song of the year ‘Ve Mahiya’ wins hearts

Ali Zafar, Aima Baig’s first song of the year ‘Ve Mahiya’ wins hearts
Alexander Wang denies sexual assault allegations

Alexander Wang denies sexual assault allegations

Latest

view all