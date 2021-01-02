Kurulus: Osman: Will Bala Hatun die in next episode?

Ertugrul's youngest son Osman has become the Bey of Kayi tribe after the death of his father in the last episode.

The young Turkish warrior has faced threats from his enemies outside and within his tribe.

A rift has also emerged between Osman and his elder brother Savci as well as the women of the camp.

A trailer for the upcoming episode scheduled to be aired on Wednesday teases a major development that will leave fans worried for their beloved character Bala Hatun, the wife of Osman Bey.

In the trailer, Bala Hatun is seen drinking from a bowl and later fainting in the arms of her husband.

The teaser was released by a local Turkish TV channel which broadcasts the historical series every Wednesday. Fans are eagerly waiting for the next episode 41.



