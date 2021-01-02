48 bank accounts in Khawaja Asif and family's names: Shahzad Akbar

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar addressing a press conference flanked by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, in Islamabad, on January 2, 2021. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Saturday said that PML-N parliamentary leader Khawaja Asif and his family have 48 bank accounts into which, since 2009, Rs507 million were deposited.



Briefing the media regarding the arrest of Khawaja Asif, he said the "method of looting" adopted by Khawaja Asif was same as his quaid (leader) — referring to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif — and which was also employed by Ishaq Dar and Shahbaz Sharif.

He was referring to telegraphic transfers of money between Pakistan and countries abroad.

Akbar said the assets of Asif multiplied in numerous cities of the country, especially during PML-N’s tenure, when he served various ministries.

"In 1993, Khawaja had only Rs5.1 million in assets, that too in the shape of his inherited house," said the premier's aide.



Asif's declared assets touched the Rs118-million mark in 2013 but on query he failed to explain any legitimate reason for the increase in assets, said Akbar.



He said that Asif had been receiving Rs2.2 million per month in salary from a Dubai firm during his stint as Minister for Water and Power and Minister for Defence from 2013-18. He claimed receiving a sum of Rs140 million in five years as salary in cash, Akbar added.



"Khawaja Asif was perhaps the world’s only employee who received millions in cash as salary," the premier's aide said.



Later, Asif transferred that amount from his Dubai account to Pakistan through Telegraphic Transfers (TT), Akbar said.



He said that the salary payment to Asif was stopped with the completion of the PML-N's five-year term.

"Khawaja Asif purchased a Rs80-million plot in Gujranwala in September 2014 and sold it to the same party after a few months for Rs40 million," said Akbar, also detailing numerous other "bogus" transactions.



No source was explained for transactions worth Rs507 million from the year 2009 to 2018, he said, adding that proving corruption was difficult in the absence of a documented economy.

Akbar said "under the law, the unexplained wealth of a public office holder is perceived to be corruption".

Responding to a question, he lauded the performance of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for making record recoveries as compared to recoveries made by the bureau during the PML-N regime.







