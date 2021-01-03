Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jan 03 2021
Brian Austin Green finds solace in Sharna Burgess after Megan Fox divorce?

Sunday Jan 03, 2021

Brian Austin Green finds solace in Sharna Burgess after Megan Fox divorce?

Brian Austin Green is giving love another chance by finally mending his broken heart with Sharna Burgess.

So much so, that the two even jetted off to a vacation together in Hawaii.

Taking to Instagam to wish everyone on New Year's, Austin wrote, "“Happy New Year to everyone!! Let’s all find the connection to love and togetherness again :).”

Austin uploaded a photo of himself sitting in a pool by the beach alongside the caption.

Earlier, Austin had thrown shade at Megan for abandoning their three kids.

“Aside from my kids nothing reconnects me to life like the sound of the ocean,” he wrote on a Wednesday, December 30, selfie.

