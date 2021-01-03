‘Big Little Lies’ star Zoe Kravitz files for divorce from husband Karl Glusman

‘Big Little Lies’ star Zoe Kravitz has filed for divorce from husband Karl Glusman 18 months after their wedding, according to US media.

Zoe, 32, and Karl were first romantically linked in October 2016 and tied the knot in June 2019.

According to People, Kravitz has filed for divorce in New York court on December 23.

A representative of Kravitz has confirmed the split of the celebrity couple.



The reason for the split is unknown.

Meanwhile, Karl has also deleted all photos of Zoe and their wedding from his Instagram handle.