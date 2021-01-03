Opposition struggle aimed at getting rid of 'illegal occupation' in Islamabad, says Fazl

Maulana Fazlur Rehman addressing media. Photo: Geo. tv/File

It is expected that all three — Fazlur Rehman, Maryam Nawaz, and Yousuf Raza Gilani — will address the rally at Chowk Seraiki.



A spokesperson for the district police said the administration had not yet given permission for the rally.



JUI-F chief and head of the anti-government coalition, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday said that Opposition leaders are struggling to get rid of the illegal occupation of the government in Islamabad.



Speaking to media in Multan, the JUI-F chief said that all PDM leaders are firm and united on their position and there has been no change in it. “Claims of change in policy are exaggerated and hold no degree of truth,” he added.

He said that Opposition lawmakers have submitted their resignations to party leaders, adding that the process was still underway.

“Islamabad is not someone's property, we are undertaking a legitimate struggle to get rid of an illegal occupation,” he stressed.

Referring to the Bahawalpur rally, the PDM chief said that today's show would be historic and would set a precedent for future rallies and public gatherings.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif will host the PDM rally under Fazl's leadership.



PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the rally will reach Lari Ada Chowk via Dera Iqbal Chandar, and will end at Chowk Seraiki where all three — Fazlur Rehman, Maryam Nawaz, and Yousuf Raza Gilani — are expected to address the rally.

Arrangements are underway for the rally. A venue has been set up at the lawn of MPA Malik Zaheer's residence. In addition, workers of the Muslim League Youth Wing also staged a motorcycle rally in the city.

Meanwhile, spokesperson for the district police said the administration had not yet given permission for the rally.

Warning notices have been issued to the organisers to cancel the rally and panaflexes as well as billboards in the city advertising the rally have been removed, he said.

The police spokesperson added that cases have been registered against local PDM officials and workers for violating coronavirus safety protocols.