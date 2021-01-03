Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jan 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Famous TV host Nadia Khan confirms her third marriage

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 03, 2021

Famous TV host Nadia Khan confirms her third marriage

Eminent Pakistani TV host and actress Nadia Khan has confirmed she got married for the third time and shared sweet photos from her wedding.

Taking to Instagram, the morning show host shared adorable photos of herself donning traditional bridal outfit.

Nadia also said that she will be sharing more photos of her wedding with fans in a few hours.

She wrote, “SHARING MY WEDDING PICTURES WITH MY FANS AND FOLLOWERS IN A FEW HOURS ...”

According to details, before this the 41-year-old TV host has been married twice, and she is a mother of three children.

Meanwhile, an adorable photo of Nadia with a man, reportedly her husband, is circulating on social media and has won the hearts of the fans, however, the actress have yet to share the snaps of her hubby.

More From Entertainment:

Ibn Arabi actor from 'Ertugrul' wants to work with Feroze Khan

Ibn Arabi actor from 'Ertugrul' wants to work with Feroze Khan

Gal Gadot calls Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Dadi her ‘personal Wonder Woman’

Gal Gadot calls Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Dadi her ‘personal Wonder Woman’

How Prince William reacted after finding out about Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit

How Prince William reacted after finding out about Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit
Queen Elizabeth bluntly told Harry and Meghan ‘you’re either in or you’re out!’

Queen Elizabeth bluntly told Harry and Meghan ‘you’re either in or you’re out!’
Prince Andrew is a ‘blight’ on everything the royal family does

Prince Andrew is a ‘blight’ on everything the royal family does
Kate Middleton was left heartbroken after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit

Kate Middleton was left heartbroken after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit
Queen to start delegating tasks to younger royals in 2021 amidst talk of abdication

Queen to start delegating tasks to younger royals in 2021 amidst talk of abdication

Larry King hospitalized after COVID-19 diagnosis

Larry King hospitalized after COVID-19 diagnosis

'Meghan Markle to toss away and discard Prince Harry once she is finished with him'

'Meghan Markle to toss away and discard Prince Harry once she is finished with him'
Princess Diana hid Harry's gender from Prince Charles over startling reason

Princess Diana hid Harry's gender from Prince Charles over startling reason
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to give up all commercial deals before Megxit deal reverse

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to give up all commercial deals before Megxit deal reverse
Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney posts cryptic message on Instagram

Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney posts cryptic message on Instagram

Latest

view all