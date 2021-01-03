Famous TV host Nadia Khan confirms her third marriage

Eminent Pakistani TV host and actress Nadia Khan has confirmed she got married for the third time and shared sweet photos from her wedding.



Taking to Instagram, the morning show host shared adorable photos of herself donning traditional bridal outfit.

Nadia also said that she will be sharing more photos of her wedding with fans in a few hours.

She wrote, “SHARING MY WEDDING PICTURES WITH MY FANS AND FOLLOWERS IN A FEW HOURS ...”

According to details, before this the 41-year-old TV host has been married twice, and she is a mother of three children.



Meanwhile, an adorable photo of Nadia with a man, reportedly her husband, is circulating on social media and has won the hearts of the fans, however, the actress have yet to share the snaps of her hubby.