Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jan 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Ibn Arabi actor from 'Ertugrul' wants to work with Feroze Khan

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 03, 2021

Ibn Arabi offers Feroze Khan for working on some projects together

Pakistani star Feroze Khan, who recently announced to quit the showbiz, has received an offer from Turkish actor Osman Soykut to work on some projects together.

Osman Soykut, who portrays the role of Ibn Arabi in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, also has thanked Pakistani star Feroze Khan for sharing the quotes of the 12th century Muslim scholar, poet and philosopher.

A day after Feroze shared the quote of Ibn Arabi, Osman Soykut turned to Instagram and shared the same photo the Khaani actor had posted and wrote, “Thank you Feroze Khan @ferozekhan for sharing these golden words from the great master Ibn Arabi.”

The Turkish actor also advised Feroze Khan, who recently announced to quit showbiz, saying, “I heard you have left show business in order to serve Islam. I believe there are many different ways to serve the higher cause.”

He went on to say, “Please let me know if there is anything I can do for you, or if you would like to work on some projects together!.”

The Romeo Weds Heer actor quoting Ibn Arabi had said: “Loneliness is an essential friend on the road to bravery.”

Earlier this year, the Khaani actor quit showbiz as he had tweeted, "My fans have been waiting for a statement from me. I announce that I quit the showbiz industry and will only act and provide my services for the teaching of Islam through this platform if needed else anything but this InshAllah, Request you all to pray for me and my loved ones."


More From Entertainment:

Gal Gadot calls Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Dadi her ‘personal Wonder Woman’

Gal Gadot calls Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Dadi her ‘personal Wonder Woman’

Famous TV host Nadia Khan confirms her third marriage

Famous TV host Nadia Khan confirms her third marriage
Queen Elizabeth bluntly told Harry and Meghan ‘you’re either in or you’re out!’

Queen Elizabeth bluntly told Harry and Meghan ‘you’re either in or you’re out!’
Prince Andrew is a ‘blight’ on everything the royal family does

Prince Andrew is a ‘blight’ on everything the royal family does
Kate Middleton was left heartbroken after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit

Kate Middleton was left heartbroken after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit
Queen to start delegating tasks to younger royals in 2021 amidst talk of abdication

Queen to start delegating tasks to younger royals in 2021 amidst talk of abdication

Larry King hospitalized after COVID-19 diagnosis

Larry King hospitalized after COVID-19 diagnosis

'Meghan Markle to toss away and discard Prince Harry once she is finished with him'

'Meghan Markle to toss away and discard Prince Harry once she is finished with him'
Princess Diana hid Harry's gender from Prince Charles over startling reason

Princess Diana hid Harry's gender from Prince Charles over startling reason
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to give up all commercial deals before Megxit deal reverse

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to give up all commercial deals before Megxit deal reverse
Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney posts cryptic message on Instagram

Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney posts cryptic message on Instagram
Prince William at odds with Harry over using Diana's name for financial gains

Prince William at odds with Harry over using Diana's name for financial gains

Latest

view all