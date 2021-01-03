Can't connect right now! retry
Usama Nadeem murder: Judicial magistrate approves suspects' 3-day physical remand

Sunday Jan 03, 2021

21-year-old Usama Nadeem was shot on Islamabad’s Srinagar Highway on Friday night reportedly after he ignored police warnings to stop. Photo: Geo. tv/File

ISLAMABAD: A judicial magistrate on Sunday approved the three-day physical remand of the police officials who allegedly murdered 22-year-old Usama Nadeem a day earlier. 

The police officers were presented before Judicial Magistrate Naveed Khan who was presiding over a hearing the Usama Nadeem murder case.

Police sought a five-day remand for the suspects but the court instead approved a three-day physical remand. 

Five members of Islamabad Police's anti-terror squad were arrested on Saturday after a young man was allegedly shot dead by them while travelling in his vehicle.

According to police, 21-year-old Usama Nadeem was shot on Islamabad’s Srinagar Highway on Friday night reportedly after he ignored police warnings to stop.

An Islamabad Police spokesperson had said that police were acting on a tip-off about a robbery attempt in Shams Colony. When the anti-terror squad reached the locality, they spotted a "suspicious vehicle" with tinted windows and asked it to pull over. When the driver failed to comply, the police chased the vehicle and shot at its tires.

“Unfortunately, two bullets hit the driver,” the spokesperson had added.

The man's body was then taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for a post-mortem. Waqas Khawaja, a PIMS spokesperson, had said the autopsy revealed the young man was shot six times — in the chest, back, and head.

Khawaja had added that the shots were fired from in front of the man.

