PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to take action against more than 2,500 illegal petrol pumps in the province.

According to the Interior Ministry, petrol is being sold without NOC at 1,153 petrol pumps in the KP province.

Spokesperson of the KP government Kamran Bangash said that an operation against the illegal petrol pumps will be launched from next week.