Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jan 03 2021
By
Web Desk

BTS Jungkook takes down ‘unnecessary’ need to hide his personality

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 03, 2021

BTS Jungkook takes down ‘unnecessary’ need to hide his personality

In the past, BTS’s Jungkook was forced to make a decision that gravely impacted his appearance on and offstage and ARMYs couldn’t be happier with what he decided.

The South Korean hotshot shed light on the brainstorming that led to this prosperous move during his interview in the Break The Silence: The Movie.

There he was quoted saying, “We can say that a new persona was created since the moment we debuted. I used to think that the two personas had to be kept separate, though I can’t say why.”

He concluded by saying, “But when I thought about it, the good parts of me were in the new Jungkook I had created, so it didn’t seem necessary for me to separate what was good and to keep thinking that way.”

More From Entertainment:

Megan Fox joins MGK and his daughter at Times Square

Megan Fox joins MGK and his daughter at Times Square

Royal family told to not use taxpayers' money to fund lavish lifestyle

Royal family told to not use taxpayers' money to fund lavish lifestyle
Snoop Dogg hints at dissing Eminem

Snoop Dogg hints at dissing Eminem

Ex-stalker touches on moments BTS boys ‘couldn’t escape’

Ex-stalker touches on moments BTS boys ‘couldn’t escape’
BTS Suga touches on his blooming potential

BTS Suga touches on his blooming potential
Youtuber PewDiePie tops list of handsome people of 2020

Youtuber PewDiePie tops list of handsome people of 2020
Meghan Markle's trial with her father would be 'traumatic' for her family

Meghan Markle's trial with her father would be 'traumatic' for her family
Hailey Baldwin claps back against ‘mean girl’ title

Hailey Baldwin claps back against ‘mean girl’ title
Rihanna slams pushy fan asking about ‘R9’ album update

Rihanna slams pushy fan asking about ‘R9’ album update
Gal Gadot recalls ‘almost dying’ on ‘Wonder Woman’ set

Gal Gadot recalls ‘almost dying’ on ‘Wonder Woman’ set
Prince Harry’s documentary series with Oprah Winfrey faces delay

Prince Harry’s documentary series with Oprah Winfrey faces delay

Nadia Khan shares more photos from her wedding ceremony

Nadia Khan shares more photos from her wedding ceremony

Latest

view all