BTS Jungkook takes down ‘unnecessary’ need to hide his personality

In the past, BTS’s Jungkook was forced to make a decision that gravely impacted his appearance on and offstage and ARMYs couldn’t be happier with what he decided.

The South Korean hotshot shed light on the brainstorming that led to this prosperous move during his interview in the Break The Silence: The Movie.

There he was quoted saying, “We can say that a new persona was created since the moment we debuted. I used to think that the two personas had to be kept separate, though I can’t say why.”

He concluded by saying, “But when I thought about it, the good parts of me were in the new Jungkook I had created, so it didn’t seem necessary for me to separate what was good and to keep thinking that way.”