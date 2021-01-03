Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jan 03 2021
Rapper Lil Pump banned from flying over breaching face mask restriction

Sunday Jan 03, 2021

Rapper Lil Pump banned from flying over breaching face mask restriction

American rapper Lil Pump recently got barred from a flight because he showcased scathing comments that favored the anti-mask movement.

The news was brought forward by TMZ and according to the report, at the time of his JetBlue flight the rapper “became verbally abusive with crew members.”

Soon thereafter he took off his mask and refused to put it back on, resulting in a public brawl. Per a correspondent of the airline, Lil Pump later “sneezing and coughing into a blanket sans mask (perhaps on purpose).”

No later than that did USA Today come out with a report confirming the airline’s decision to bar him from future travel. JetBlue representative Derek Dombrowski said in his statement. “His return reservation was cancelled and he is no longer welcome to fly on JetBlue. The safety of all customers and crew members is JetBlue’s first priority.”

