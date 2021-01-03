Campaign against Imran Khan like 'jihad', backtracking will be a 'major sin': Fazl

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Photo: File/geo.tv

Fazlur Rehman says the campaign against PM Imran Khan is "jihad", and backtracking would be a major sin

Accuses the PTI government of "selling off Kashmir"

Says the economy of Pakistan "is drowning" because of govt's incompetency

BAHAWALPUR: The chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday said that the Opposition's ongoing campaign against Prime Minister Imran Khan is equivalent to "jihad", and backtracking from it will be a "major sin".

He was addressing a rally of the 11-party alliance at Bahawalpur's Seraiki Chowk.

Fazl said that people from all walks of life participated in PDM's "grand rally," and that the attendees of the rally have expressed their "distrust in the PTI-led government."

"The PDM is fighting for democratic freedom," he said. "We have started this national movement for the noble purpose [of democracy]."



Dismissing the rumoured conflicts within the alliance, the JUI-F chief alleged that the government had been "waiting for the PDM to break up" during its January 1 meeting.

Taking a jibe at the PTI, Fazl added that "governments cannot be run through stolen votes," adding that "the real representatives of the public are those who have joined the platform of PDM".

He said that the perspective of PDM is to follow the rule of law and to ensure that the government steps down because "it came to power through rigged elections."

"PDM has politically mature people representing it," Fazl said. "The government has mocked the concept of change."

The PDM chief added that Imran Khan "admitted that he does not know how to run the government."

"Our campaign against Imran Khan is equivalent to jihad. Stepping back will be a major sin," he maintained. "We will continue fighting until this government is sent packing."

'Pakistan's economy is drowning'

Fazlur Rehman also said that the "illegitimate, undemocratic" government has destroyed the economy of the country.



Citing the examples of other countries, Fazlur Rehman said that the economy of India, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Indonesia, and even Afghanistan and Iran is improving, but "Pakistan's economy is drowning".

'Govt has sold off Kashmir'

Sharing the alliance's future course of action, Fazl said that it will hold countrywide demonstrations to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir.



"The failed policies of this government led to the abandonment of [the people of] Kashmir. It left them at the mercy of [Narendra] Modi's tyranny," the PDM chief said.

Further accusing the government of conspiring against Kashmir, Fazl said that Prime Minister Imran Khan presented the "formula to break Kashmir into three parts."

"Imran Khan had said that if Modi becomes successful, then the issue of Kashmir will be resolved. This government has sold off Kashmir. On February 5, we will observe our solidarity with the people of Kashmir," Fazlur Rehman said.

He also accused the government to have received foreign funding, including money allegedly pouring in from Israel.

"The PDM will hold an anti-Israel rally in Karachi on January 21," he said.





