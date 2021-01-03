Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Sunday Jan 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Watch: Dawid Malan's sixer ends up in fan's beer cup

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 03, 2021

Dawid Malan. — Reuters/File

HOBART: The world’s top-ranked T20I batsman, Dawid Malan has been enthralling the crowd in the ongoing Big Bash League. The southpaw was at his blistering best as he smoked a whirlwind 56-ball 75 by smashing seven fours and three sixes against the Melbourne Stars.

But that wasn’t the most amusing thing of the day. That came in the 16th over when Malan hit a six into the crowd at fine leg. As the ball made its way to the stands, a young fan, smiling into the camera, raised his arms to catch the ball.

But he dropped it. The ball, instead, ended up in the beer cup of a man next to him. Initially, the older man refused to return the ball and continued to drink with the ball still inside the cup.

Eventually, he gave it back but by then the empires had already decided to replace the ball.


More From Sports:

Mohammad Asif says Pakistani bowlers are 17-18 years on paper but much older in reality

Mohammad Asif says Pakistani bowlers are 17-18 years on paper but much older in reality
Pak vs NZ: Watch Haris Sohail take a blinder to dismiss opener Tom Latham

Pak vs NZ: Watch Haris Sohail take a blinder to dismiss opener Tom Latham
Pak vs NZ: In-form Azhar Ali hopes to end New Zealand series on a high

Pak vs NZ: In-form Azhar Ali hopes to end New Zealand series on a high
Pak vs NZ: Kane Williamson leads New Zealand fight back after early blows

Pak vs NZ: Kane Williamson leads New Zealand fight back after early blows
Omar Khalid wins 60th National Amateur Golf Championship

Omar Khalid wins 60th National Amateur Golf Championship
Kamran Ghulam becomes lead scorer with 105 not-out in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Kamran Ghulam becomes lead scorer with 105 not-out in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
Another victory for Pakistan Shaheens in New Zealand

Another victory for Pakistan Shaheens in New Zealand
Sania Mirza reveals she is a big foodie in new Instagram snap

Sania Mirza reveals she is a big foodie in new Instagram snap
PAK vs NZ: New Zealand dismiss Pakistan for 297 as Azhar Ali leads fightback

PAK vs NZ: New Zealand dismiss Pakistan for 297 as Azhar Ali leads fightback
Omar Khalid takes over as sole leader in National Golf Championship

Omar Khalid takes over as sole leader in National Golf Championship
Five Indian cricketers isolated in Melbourne as boards investigate protocol breach

Five Indian cricketers isolated in Melbourne as boards investigate protocol breach
'We share in your sorrow': Pakistan team spends time with families of Christchurch attack victims

'We share in your sorrow': Pakistan team spends time with families of Christchurch attack victims

Latest

view all