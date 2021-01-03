Watch: Dawid Malan's sixer ends up in fan's beer cup

Dawid Malan. — Reuters/File

HOBART: The world’s top-ranked T20I batsman, Dawid Malan has been enthralling the crowd in the ongoing Big Bash League. The southpaw was at his blistering best as he smoked a whirlwind 56-ball 75 by smashing seven fours and three sixes against the Melbourne Stars.

But that wasn’t the most amusing thing of the day. That came in the 16th over when Malan hit a six into the crowd at fine leg. As the ball made its way to the stands, a young fan, smiling into the camera, raised his arms to catch the ball.

But he dropped it. The ball, instead, ended up in the beer cup of a man next to him. Initially, the older man refused to return the ball and continued to drink with the ball still inside the cup.

Eventually, he gave it back but by then the empires had already decided to replace the ball.



