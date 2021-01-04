Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood
Monday Jan 04 2021
‘James Bond’ girl Tanya Roberts passes away at age of 65

US actress Victoria Leigh Blum, best known by her stage name Tanya Roberts, has passed away at California hospital at age of 65.

The Mirror quoting TMZ reported, Tanya Roberts, who played Bond girl Stacey Sutton in A View To A Kill died days after she reportedly "collapsed after walking with her dogs on Christmas Eve."

Tanya, who was a Charlie’s Angel in the TV series, was taken to hospital when she collapsed after returning home from a walk with her dogs.

She was put on a ventilator but never got better and died at a California hospital.

Born Victoria Leigh Blum in New York in 1955, Roberts began her career as a model.

Tanya was best known for playing a Bond girl, starring opposite Roger Moore in A View To A Kill in 1985.

