Monday Jan 04 2021
Harry Potter star Devon Murray welcomes his first child

Monday Jan 04, 2021

Harry Potter star Devon Murray and his girlfriend Shannon McCaffrey Quinn welcomed their first child.

Taking to Instagram, the Irish actor, who is best known for his role as Hogwarts student Seamus Finnigan, shared an image of a cupcake decorated with a blue foot, indicating the gender.

It was paired with a congratulatory card while the little one could be seen in the background.

"Yesterday 2/1/21 my life changed forever. Shannon delivered our beautiful little boy ‘Cooper Michael Murray’ weighing 6lbs 10oz," he wrote.

"Both are doing amazing now after a very long labour and a scary few minutes at the end. It still hasn't sunk in just yet that we have our very own little boy.

"I can’t wait to make the most amazing memories with Shannon and Cooper as we begin our little family. I’m so amazed by Shannon and she is now my Hero. I’m so proud of her for everything she has gone through."

"I can’t wait to have you both home. It’s so hard having to leave you both. I will love you both forever until my last breathe," he said. 

