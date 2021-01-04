Kate Middleton named UK's 'best fashion influencer'

Kate Middleton has become UK's 'best fashion influencer' after overtaking Meghan Markle and Holly Willoughby.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been named the 'best fashion influencer' for her lockdown wardrobe, beating Meghan Markle and Holly Willoughby.

Prince William's sweetheart, who always looks picture perfect, won the title for her wardrobe. Her floral dress by Faithfull The Brand saw shoppers search for the garment 112 per cent more.

Kate Middleton's standout moment was in June during a visit to The Nook in Framingham Earl, Norfolk. The royal chose to sport her summer floral dress by sustainable brand Faithfull the Brand for the occasion.

TV show host Holly Willoughby was the second most influential celebrity of the year. The TV hos created the 'Holly effect' by sharing her outfits and co-ordinated looks on social media.

Prince Harry's darling stood at third as her best performing look only garnered a 74 per cent increase. The Duchess of Sussex's fashion influence dramatically declined after Megxit.

Meghan Markle's move to Montecito saw her opt for a more relaxed, muted style. The Duchess was spotted rocking a pair of utility-style khaki joggers while volunteering in Los Angeles, searches online increased by 74 per cent.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have impressed the people with their chic looks during the lockdown as they joined Zoom calls to encourage and sympathise the nation with their words and appearance amid the ongoing crisis.