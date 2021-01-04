Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jan 04 2021
Web Desk

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry likely to grace their friends' wedding vow renewal in France

Web Desk

Monday Jan 04, 2021

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell have decided to invite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to their wedding vow renewal ceremony in France.

According to a media outlet, Madeley has revealed that she and her husband will invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to their 'big fat party', but they are not sure if the couple would grace the event.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are friends with the celebrity couple, who tied the knot in 2018.

The 23-year-old TV personality and the rugby star are reportedly planning to celebrate their marriage again with a lavish party in the South of France.

When asked about the guest list, Chloe revealed: "Yes, they [Prince Harry and Meghan] will be invited, but whether or not they will come is a different question entirely."

People have started speculations whether Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are living in Montecito, would attend the event of their pals.

