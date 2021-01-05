BTS Jungkook buys new home for whopping 7.6 billion

South Korean singer Jungkook has reportedly bought a lavish home worth whopping KRW 7.6 billion (($7 million) after he sold his old house, according to media reports.



BTS singer Jungkook has bought the property in Itaewon, South Korea back in November after he sold his luxury apartment in October 2020.

The report further says that the home Bangtan Boy purchased was built back in 1976 and it constitutes two floors.

The property is spread over 2483 square feet and it is located in the diplomatic district which is popular among foreign diplomats and residents.