Six armed men sexually assault young woman in front of family in Bahawalpur

Representational image. Photo: Geo.tv

Six men gang-raped a woman in Bahawalpur in front of her family, police say

The incident took place on late Sunday night

Police say personal enmity might be the motive behind the crime

The victim, along with her injured brother, shifted to a hospital

BAHAWALPUR: In a shocking incident, a young woman was gang-raped by six men in front of her family in the Hasilpur Tehsil of Bahawalpur district late Sunday night.



According to the first information report (FIR) filed by the woman’s brother, six armed men broke into the house late Sunday night. They sexually assaulted the young woman in front of the family and cut off a body part of the brother.

The police suspected personal enmity as the motive behind the heinous crime. The six men have been nominated in the FIR and the police have launched an investigation.

The sexual assault survivor and her brother have been moved to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Rape cases and convictions in Pakistan

Official statistics showed that at least 11 rape incidents are reported in Pakistan every day with over 22,000 cases filed across the country in the last six years.

However, only 0.03% (77) of the accused have been convicted.

Since 2015, a total of 22,037 cases of sexual abuse have been registered. Out of these, 4,060 cases are pending in the courts with only 18% reaching prosecution stage.

Anti-rape ordinance

In December 2020, President Dr Arif Alvi promulgated the Anti-Rape Ordinance 2020 that allows for chemical castration of those convicted of sexual assaults.

Under the presidential ordinance, special courts would be established throughout the country for speedy trials of rape cases with women and children as victims. The courts are directed to wrap up proceedings in four months.

A statement issued by the President House said that a Prime Minister's Anti-Rape Crisis Cell would be set up to conduct medico-legal examination within six hours of the incident and a nation-wide registry of sexual offenders would also be established with the help of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).