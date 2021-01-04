Can't connect right now! retry
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

PIA denies moving head office from Karachi to Islamabad

Monday Jan 04, 2021


  • Management says it is trying to make national carrier profitable

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) management has denied reports that it is moving the national carrier's headquarters from Karachi to Islamabad. 

In a letter to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the management clarified that the HQ was not being moved from the port city. "The factual position is that the head office of PIACL is in Karachi," read the letter. It added that the media reports claiming the head office was being moved are incorrect. 

"PIA is in the process of improving and restructuring the airline to make it a profitable venture despite severe constraints particularly COVID-19 pandemic that has impacted PIA as well as the airlines industry," said the letter, adding that the loss-making routes have been closed in the past one year as the airline focussed on profitable routes.

"The restructuring plan, whether operational or financial with pre-set milestones are being undertaken with consent of the government and a committee headed by Special Assistant to PM Imran Khan on Economic Affairs and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain," read the letter. "Information regarding any such restructuring plan will be released whenever so approved by the Government of Pakistan."

