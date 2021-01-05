Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle at odds with royal family even after a year since shocking exit

'There is an awful lot in the pipeline for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry,' says royal expert 

Ties between Meghan Markle and Buckingham Palace haven't thawed and what have made matters worse are her and Prince Harry's commercial deals.

As Megxit deal review nears, experts believe Harry and Meghan may seek an extension from Queen Elizabeth.

Speaking about the same, the Mirror's royal editior Russel Myers said, "They've made so many plans over the last year. They've been signing megadeals with Netflix, with Spotify, they've been doing Instagram stories with Oprah Winfrey.

"There is an awful lot in the pipeline for Meghan and Harry. But it's going to be the end of their 12 month Mexgit deal, and there have been a lot of reports on whether Meghan and Harry will ask for a 12 month extension," he added.

"We've all been in limbo this year, haven't we, so they haven't necessarily got their Archewell charity off the ground, it's just started with the Spotify programme.

Myers concluded, "So potentially, they'll be going to the Queen for an extension."

