Vanessa Kirby wants to remain silent on Shia LaBeouf's assualt allegations

Vanessa Kirby who worked with Shia LaBeouf in film 'Pieces of a Woman'

Vanessa Kirby reacted to assault allegations against co-star Shia LaBeouf levelled by his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs.



Kirby, who worked with LaBeouf in film Pieces of a Woman is opening up about her stance on the allegations.

Speaking with The Sunday Times, Kirby said, "I stand with all survivors of abuse and respect the courage of anyone who speaks their truth. Regarding the recent news, I can't comment on an ongoing legal case."

Meanwhile LaBeouf, while reacting to the allegations earlier said in a statement, "Many of these allegations are not true. I am not in the position to defend any of my actions.

"I owe these women the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those thing [sic] I have done. As someone in recovery, I have to face almost daily reminders of things I did say and do when I was drinking," he added.